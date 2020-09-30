UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Urges UNGA To Declare Int’l Day To Combat Islamophobia

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:23 AM

FM urges UNGA to declare Int’l Day to combat Islamophobia

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says freedom of expression does not grant the freedom to insult or hurt others, pointing out that the most worrisome is the State sponsorship of violence on the basis of religion or belief.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the United Nations General Assembly to declare an "International Day to Combat Islamophobia" and build a resilient coalition to end the scourge.

Virtually addressing the meeting of United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, he also called for declaring willful provocations and incitement to hate and violence as universally outlawed.

The Foreign Minister said that enormity of this problem continues to grow, partly by a rise in populism, and partly by mainstreaming of contempt through unregulated social media platforms.

He said freedom of expression does not grant the freedom to insult or hurt others. He said most worrisome is the State sponsorship of violence on the basis of religion or belief.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said today Islamophobia is unmistakable in the manifestos of far-right and neo-fascist parties.

He said while the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations has done commendable work over the years, its job is far from over.

The sounds of "Clash of Civilizations" still reverberate and we are witnessing global resurgence in intolerance, discrimination, racism, hate speech and violence on the basis of religious beliefs.

He said Pakistan remains committed to promoting religious tolerance, understanding and cooperation at home and abroad.

He said a recent manifestation of this commitment is the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, the world's largest Gurdwara, allowing easy access to our Sikh brothers from the neighborhood and all across the world to practice their religious rites.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, the Foreign Minister said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would benefit Afghanistan and the entire region.

He said peace in Afghanistan and CPEC would bring prosperity for the people of whole region.

Commenting on trade for Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that markets would be established at Pak-Afghan borders to promote business activities in the area.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Afghanistan World United Nations Business Social Media Job CPEC Alliance Market All From Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Primary schools reopens today under strict Covid-1 ..

10 minutes ago

The OIC mourns the Late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Saba ..

17 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 September 202 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances amounted to AED79.6 bn in ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed condoles death of Amir of Kuwait

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.