FM, US Congressman discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that Pakistan and the United States had mutual desire to further strengthen their partnership and promote frequent exchanges between the lawmakers of the two countries.

In his conversation with Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Sub-Committee on Asia and the Pacific, the foreign minister said that sustained engagement with the U.S. Congress was essential for giving support to Pakistan-U.S.

ties, which had stood the test of time.

Congressman Ami Bera appreciated the foreign minister's proactive outreach to enhance Pakistan-U.S. relations and thanked Pakistan for facilitating evacuations from Afghanistan.

He said that a stable Afghanistan was in the mutual interest of both the United States and Pakistan.

The foreign minister highlighted the urgency of addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said that the recent reengagement had opened new doors for broad-based relationship especially in the areas of trade and investment, educational and people to people contacts as well as enhanced parliamentary exchanges.

The foreign minister thanked Congressman Ami Bera for his keen interest in forging closer ties between the United States and Pakistan and the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

He thanked Ami Bera's recent visit to Pakistan which, he said, was a good confidence building measure.

The foreign minister and the congressman agreed on the need for both sides to continue engagement.