FM, US Dy Sec of State discuss bilateral ties, situation in Afghanistan, regional peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday stressing on the need for a peaceful solution in Afghanistan said that Pakistan and the United States had convergent view-points.

He expressed these views during the meeting with a US delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu also accompanied her.

Foreign Secretary Suhail Mahmood senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present in the meeting during which bilateral relations as well as the matters relating to Afghanistan and regional peace were discussed.

The US Secretary of State expressed her grief over the loss of human lives caused by the earthquake in Balochistan.

She also appreciated Pakistan's assistance for the evacuation of American and other nationals from Afghanistan and the continued efforts for peace in the region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan expected the new setup in Afghanistan besides peace and stability in Afghanistan to work for the betterment of all Afghan people.

He said that a representative broad-based Afghan government can be a trust able partner for the international community.

The Foreign Minister said that positive participation, humanitarian and financial assistance as well as solid steps by the international community were needed for rebuilding sustainable economy to address the problems of Afghan people.

About bilateral relations, he said that Pakistan desired the establishment of broad-based, long-term and sustainable ties with the United States for economic cooperation, promotion of regional linkages and peace in the region.

The Foreign Minister said that the process of a regular and comprehensive Pakistan-US dialogue, besides the bilateral interests, was also very important for the promotion of regional objectives.

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman was appreciative of the progress in Pakistan-US bilateral talks about climate change and alternative energy.

Foreign Minister Qureshi while highlighting the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) stressed on the importance of a just resolution of Kashmir dispute for sustainable peace and stability in South Asia.

He thanked Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman for the COVID-related US assistance to Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that the US Deputy Secretary of State was on a two-day (7-8 October, 2021) visit of Pakistan.

The visit was a follow-up of the 23 September meeting between Foreign Minister Qureshi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.