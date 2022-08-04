FM, Vietnamese counterpart vow to enhance bilateral collaboration

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Vietnamese counterpart, Bu`i Thanh Son, on the sidelines of the 29th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum Foreign Ministers meeting in Phnom Penh on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Vietnamese counterpart, Bu`i Thanh Son, on the sidelines of the 29th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum Foreign Ministers meeting in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

The two foreign ministers reviewed Pakistan-Vietnam bilateral relations and noted the tradition of cordiality and friendly ties between the two countries.

In the backdrop of the 50-year celebrations of bilateral relations, they expressed satisfaction at the steady growth of mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministers expressed their determination to enhance collaboration in various sectors including trade and investment, tourism, education, public administration and promotion of people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored that Pakistan valued its relations with Vietnam, which is an important partner in ASEAN Regional Forum.

He also briefed the Vietnamese Foreign Minister on Pakistan's continued commitment to ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and its relations with ASEAN.

The two foreign ministers agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and dialogue between the two countries.