Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

FM visited India on SCO invitation to attend meeting: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India on the invitation of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as representative of Pakistan to attend the meeting of the council of foreign ministers.

Addressing at a press conference here on Friday, he said, "Our friendly country China is leading the SCO and supporting Pakistan at all platforms of the world." Kaira said, "SCO is an active and effective forum of the region." He said some protests were reported against the participation of the Pakistani foreign minister in the SCO conference.

FM also met with his Russian counterpart at the sideline meeting of the SCO conference and discussed the matters of mutual interests of both states and reiterated to forge strong ties between the two nations.

Kaira said he had put the all criticism and propaganda of the opposition in the ashtray about the visit of FM.

"Bilawal is playing its vital role to restore the relationship and positive image of the country across the globe which is badly damaged in the previous regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Bilalwal Bhutto had highlighted the Kashmir issue at all appropriate forums of the globe, he added.

Kaira underlined that FM had visited India after raising the Kashmir issue across the world and declared Narendra Modi as the butcher of Gujrat.

