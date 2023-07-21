Open Menu

FM Visits Houses Built For Flood/Rain Victims In Vakiya Sangi Village Larkana

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Hairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the village Vakiya Sangi of Larkana district on Friday evening and inspected the houses being built for the flood victims

During the visit, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Chief Operating Officer of Sindh People's Housing for flood victims Malik Najaf Khan briefed the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also briefed by Chief Executive Officer Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Dital Kalhoro about the houses to be built for flood victims in the village.

CEO SRSO also briefed the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the construction of 147 houses out of 266 flood-damaged houses in village Vakiya Sangi has been started.

He also briefed Foreign Minister Bilawal that the first instalment for the construction of houses for 138 village Vakiya Sangi flood victims, the second instalment for 102 and the third instalment for 60 have been released.

FM appreciated the efforts of Sindh People's Housing for flood victims and SRSO for flood victims.

