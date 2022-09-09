UrduPoint.com

FM Visits UK High Commission To Convey Condolences Over Queen's Demise

September 09, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the British High Commission here on Friday to express his condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth-II.

He signed the condolence book at the UK High Commission to convey Pakistan's profound sympathies on passing of The Queen.

"I noted that her demise is a tremendous loss not only for the people of UK but for all citizens of Commonwealth family which benefited from her leadership & wisdom for 70 years," the Foreign Minister said in a twitter post.

