FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral relations

BRUSSELS (Belgium) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Vice President European Parliament and Rapporteur of the new GSP Plus Schemes Heidi Hautala met here on Monday and discussed matters relating to mutual trade and GSP Plus.

During the meeting, they agreed to further strengthen and deepen Pak-EU trade relations.

They also agreed at the role of Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) as a template for mutually beneficial cooperation.