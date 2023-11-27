Open Menu

FM, VP EU Parliament Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 10:53 PM

FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Vice President European Parliament and Rapporteur of the new GSP Plus Schemes Heidi Hautala met here on Monday and discussed matters relating to mutual trade and GSP Plus

BRUSSELS (Belgium) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Vice President European Parliament and Rapporteur of the new GSP Plus Schemes Heidi Hautala met here on Monday and discussed matters relating to mutual trade and GSP Plus.

During the meeting, they agreed to further strengthen and deepen Pak-EU trade relations.

They also agreed at the role of Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) as a template for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament

Recent Stories

PIC, Transparency Int’l promote proactive disclo ..

PIC, Transparency Int’l promote proactive disclosure under RTI Act

2 minutes ago
 PM to embark on bilateral visit to Kuwait on Novem ..

PM to embark on bilateral visit to Kuwait on November 28-29

40 seconds ago
 Chairperson BISP outlines comprehensive strategy t ..

Chairperson BISP outlines comprehensive strategy to fight against poverty

2 minutes ago
 PML-N will work hard to clinch vote bank from Sind ..

PML-N will work hard to clinch vote bank from Sindh: Ranjha

42 seconds ago
 Vital aid reaches shattered northern Gaza as halt ..

Vital aid reaches shattered northern Gaza as halt to Israeli attacks enters 4th ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm resolve to further strengthen economic, strategic coopera ..

29 minutes ago
The Supreme Court (SC) seeks comments regarding re ..

The Supreme Court (SC) seeks comments regarding recruitments in Sindh forest dep ..

29 minutes ago
 Besant Hall Cultural center to honour eminent Scho ..

Besant Hall Cultural center to honour eminent Scholar Mumtaz Mirza on 29 Nov

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollar ..

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: Caretaker Prime Minister An ..

59 minutes ago
 Motorbike stolen from court's premises

Motorbike stolen from court's premises

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

1 hour ago
 Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan