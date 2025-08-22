FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty

(@Abdulla99267510)

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir expresses gratitude for China’s consistent support

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2025) Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi met with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Islamabad.

Discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums.

Wang Yi reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the region.