FM warns dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afghanistan

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is hosting an extraordinary session of the OIC on Sunday to mobilize support for providing adequate food, medicine and housing to millions of Afghans in dire distress.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is hosting an extraordinary session of the OIC on Sunday to mobilize support for providing adequate food, medicine and housing to millions of Afghans in dire distress. He expressed these word while speaking at Margalla Dialogue in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said Pakistan continues to work at every level for a stable, peaceful and prosperous regional future.

He mentioned the role played by Pakistan in facilitating Afghan peace talks and the evacuations of foreign nationals from Afghanistan. He said Pakistan has been working closely with the international partners for humanitarian outreach and bringing together neighboring countries of Afghanistan and international stakeholders for a coordinated approach.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has advocated and worked for the establishment of an inclusive polity in Afghanistan, respecting the rights of all ethnic and religious minorities as well as of women.

He said the Afghan Government has assured all its neighbours that their soil will not be allowed to be used for terrorism.

The same message has been given by Kabul to extra-regional powers.

Referring to the Indian atrocities in Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Minister said it is the duty of the United Nations and the international community to hold India accountable for this unconscionable state of affairs.

He said India must realize that without resolving Kashmir dispute, we cannot free the peoples of South Asia from perennial instability.

As regards relationship with the US, the Foreign minister said Pakistan wants multifaceted ties that are not susceptible to the vagaries of regional and international policies.

He said in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for a shift from geopolitics to geo-economics, we want a relationship with the US that is in sync with our changed priority. He said enhanced trade and investment ties with the US and cooperation with regards to regional connectivity can work to our mutual benefit.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan Russia relations are contributing to stability in the region and we will continue to strengthen them.