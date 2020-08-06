UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Welcomes UNSC Meeting On Kashmir Dispute, Thanks China For Support

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

FM welcomes UNSC meeting on Kashmir dispute, thanks China for support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday welcomed the meeting held at United Nations Security Council on Pakistan's request to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, calling it a 'mark of solidarity of international community with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"We are grateful to all the members of the UN Security Council, especially China for their support in organizing the meeting in the Council," the foreign minister said in his remarks after the UNSC held meeting on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The foreign minister said at Pakistan's request, the UN Security Council discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir for the third time in a year.

He said India took desperate attempts to prevent this discussion and later went to absurd extent to minimize the importance and significance of the meeting.

He said India failed to convince the Council that Jammu and Kashmir was a 'bilateral issue' - a mantra that its ideological and expansionist-driven leadership can no longer hide behind the so called 'Shining India'.

The meeting held on the day Pakistan marked the Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Siege) of India's illegal measures in IIOJ&K, signified the fact that Jammu and Kashmir was an international dispute.

"The UN Security Council convened this meeting within 72 hours of Pakistan's request, has reaffirmed the validity of its resolutions that the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be made through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations," he said.

He said India through its sophistry and obfuscation, could not create a smokescreen for unilateral and illegal actions in IIOJ&K taken since 5 August 2019.

He mentioned his letter to the President of the UN Security Council, where he apprised the Council of the serious threat to international peace and security resulting from Indian belligerent posturing against Pakistan; its gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJ&K; and its introduction of a series of new 'domicile rules' to open up gates for 'demographic flooding' in IIOJ&K.

Along with letter, Pakistan also circulated two comprehensive papers on the legal aspects of the dispute and the egregious human rights violations in IIOJ&K, as official documents of the Security Council, he added.

He said India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 were aimed at altering the demography of IIOJ&K, in violation of several UN Security Council resolutions and international law, in particular 4th Geneva Convention.

Qureshi said current military siege of IIOJ&K by the Indian occupation forces and its belligerent posturing against Pakistan had resulted in increased number of cease fire violations across Line of Control (LoC), which posed a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

"Led by 'Hindutva' ideology, RSS-BJP accolades are resorting to war-mongering attitude towards all their neighbouring countries, threatening to use force, committing massive violations of human rights in IIOJ&K and marginalizing Muslim population, to quash freedom movement," he said.

He said Pakistan was gratified that the Security Council had once again considered the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

"We call upon India to reverse its unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, stop human rights and ceasefire violations, remove restriction on communications, movement and peaceful assembly, immediately release Kashmiri leadership; undo 'domicile rules' designed to change the demographic structure of the IIOJ&K, implement UN Security Council resolutions; and refrain from threat of use of force against its neighbouring countries," he said.

Qureshi assured the Kashmiris that Pakistan would continue to serve as their voice across the world.

"The Government of Pakistan and its people salute Kashmiri resistance and their sacrifices, which will come to fruition sooner than later," he said.

He said Pakistan stands resolutely with the Kashmiris for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

More Stories From Pakistan

