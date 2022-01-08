UrduPoint.com

FM Will Undertake Four-day Official Visit To Romania, Spain Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 04:18 PM

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

Foreign Minister Qureshi will visit Bucharest and hold meetings with his Romanian counterpart, other dignitaries and also will visit Spain to meet his counterpart and other Spanish ministers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 8th, 2022) Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will undertake a four-day official visit to Romania and Spain from tomorrow.

During the first leg of the visit, Foreign Minister Qureshi will visit Bucharest and hold meetings with his Romanian counterpart and other dignitaries. Besides focusing on measures to further deepen bilateral cooperation, the two sides will hold wide-ranging consultations on regional and international issues.

The Foreign Minister will subsequently visit Spain. Besides meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Foreign Minister Qureshi will hold meetings with other Ministers and Members of the Spanish Parliament.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Romania and Spain are important partners of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union. The Foreign Minister’s visit will give further impetus to the growing cooperation with these two friendly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Parliament European Union Visit Bucharest Spain Romania From

Recent Stories

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

43 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

41 minutes ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

41 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

45 minutes ago
 Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocat ..

Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocation

52 minutes ago
 Ehsaas Tahafuz being expanded to other parts of co ..

Ehsaas Tahafuz being expanded to other parts of country: Dr. Sania

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.