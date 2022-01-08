FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Minister Qureshi will visit Bucharest and hold meetings with his Romanian counterpart, other dignitaries and also will visit Spain to meet his counterpart and other Spanish ministers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 8th, 2022) Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will undertake a four-day official visit to Romania and Spain from tomorrow.

During the first leg of the visit, Foreign Minister Qureshi will visit Bucharest and hold meetings with his Romanian counterpart and other dignitaries. Besides focusing on measures to further deepen bilateral cooperation, the two sides will hold wide-ranging consultations on regional and international issues.

The Foreign Minister will subsequently visit Spain. Besides meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Foreign Minister Qureshi will hold meetings with other Ministers and Members of the Spanish Parliament.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Romania and Spain are important partners of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union. The Foreign Minister’s visit will give further impetus to the growing cooperation with these two friendly countries.