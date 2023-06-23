Open Menu

FM Will Undertake Two-day Official Visit To Japan From July 2

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 23, 2023 | 11:19 AM

Bilawal Bhutto will discuss bilateral trade and investment, cooperation in science and technology, education, information technology, culture, and human resource development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake a two-day official visit to Japan from 2nd of next month at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The Foreign Minister will discuss bilateral trade and investment, cooperation in science and technology, education, information technology, culture, and human resource development.

The two sides will also discuss important regional and global developments and cooperation and dialogue in multilateral forums.

