ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that as Pakistan offered ample opportunities of investment in various sectors including construction of houses, energy and health, the Egyptian companies could benefit and earn profits by investing in those sectors.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of distinguished Egyptian businessmen and entrepreneurs, who called on him in Cairo.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, who was in Cairo on a two-day visit of Egypt apprised the delegation of the present government's business-friendly policies and the special incentives being offered to the foreign investors.

He said that Pakistan's improved rating in terms of ease of doing business at international level depicted full confidence of international community in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the present government.

Representatives of Egyptian companies, included in the delegation, indicated their interest of investing in Pakistan's healthcare, energy and construction sectors.

The Foreign Minister while appreciating the views of Egyptian businessmen said that the existing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt could be translated into strong bilateral trade and economic ties by exploring the true investment potential.

He assured the Egyptian investors and businessmen of the present government's every possible cooperation and facilitation in their profit-oriented business and investment activities in Pakistan.

The delegation thanked the Foreign Minister for his assurance of full cooperation from the government of Pakistan.

