UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Woos Egyptian Entrepreneurs To Benefit From Pakistan's Investment Opportunities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

FM woos Egyptian entrepreneurs to benefit from Pakistan's investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that as Pakistan offered ample opportunities of investment in various sectors including construction of houses, energy and health, the Egyptian companies could benefit and earn profits by investing in those sectors.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of distinguished Egyptian businessmen and entrepreneurs, who called on him in Cairo.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, who was in Cairo on a two-day visit of Egypt apprised the delegation of the present government's business-friendly policies and the special incentives being offered to the foreign investors.

He said that Pakistan's improved rating in terms of ease of doing business at international level depicted full confidence of international community in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the present government.

Representatives of Egyptian companies, included in the delegation, indicated their interest of investing in Pakistan's healthcare, energy and construction sectors.

The Foreign Minister while appreciating the views of Egyptian businessmen said that the existing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt could be translated into strong bilateral trade and economic ties by exploring the true investment potential.

He assured the Egyptian investors and businessmen of the present government's every possible cooperation and facilitation in their profit-oriented business and investment activities in Pakistan.

The delegation thanked the Foreign Minister for his assurance of full cooperation from the government of Pakistan.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Egypt Visit Cairo From Government

Recent Stories

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

41 minutes ago

FNC approves three bills

41 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

1 hour ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

6 minutes ago

Three dead as heavy snow and gale-force winds hit ..

6 minutes ago

Ethnic clashes test 'melting pot' southwest Nigeri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.