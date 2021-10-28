UrduPoint.com

FM Writes To President UNSC, UN Secretary General On Human Rights Violations Of India In IIOJK

FM writes to President UNSC, UN Secretary General on human rights violations of India in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the UN Secretary General on the continuing grave situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his letter, the Foreign Minister regretted India's continued denial of the right of self-determination to the people of IIOJK for more than seven decades. He recalled that India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, including the ongoing campaign to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, were in blatant violation of the UNSC resolutions and international law, especially the 4th Geneva Convention.

The Foreign Minister expressed grave concern on India's draconian military siege, extra-judicial killings, custodial tortures, detentions, staged cordon-and-search operations, enforced disappearances and indiscriminate use of pellet guns in IIOJK.

He also alerted the international community about India's sinister designs of orchestrating 'false-flag' operations to malign Pakistan and undermine the Kashmir movement.

The Foreign Minister drew attention to the comprehensive dossier released by Pakistan last month, documenting the entire range of gross, systematic, and widespread violations of human rights and war crimes perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that the onus remained on India to create an enabling environment for constructive engagement by reversing the unilateral and illegal measures instituted in IIOJK since 5 August 2019; stopping its oppression and human rights violations against the people of Jammu and Kashmir; and halting and reversing the demographic changes in the occupied territory.

