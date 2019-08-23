FM writes to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights over Kashmir situation w

W

As part of continuing diplomatic outreach, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written another letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, drawing attention to the seriously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

"The Foreign Minister has underscored the imperative for the world community, including the United Nations, to call upon India to rescind its unilateral actions, lift the curfew and other draconian measures, and restore fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people," the Foreign Office shared details of the letter, here on Friday.

The Foreign Minister in his letter highlighted the context and consequences of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 as it took unilateral decision of abrogation of Kashmir's special status.

He articulated Pakistan's deep concerns over the intensification in human suffering, further breach of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, and the dire humanitarian situation.

The letter underscored that India's actions constituted flagrant violations of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council Resolutions, international law and India's own solemn commitments.

The Foreign Office said the letter was being shared with the UN SecurityCouncil and all members of the United Nations.

The Foreign Minister had earlier written to the High Commissioner for Human Rights on August 4, besides a telephonic conversation on August 8.