FMA asked to reduce flour price during Ramazan

A delegation of Flour Mills Association (FMA) met Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan here on Thursday

During the meeting, the minister urged the owners of flour mills to reduce the price of flour voluntarily in the holy month of Ramazan to facilitate people.

He said that reservations of flour mills association would be removed.

The senior minister said that flour mills owners should ensure the provision of sufficient flour to the market.

He said that news regarding shortage of flour create unrest among people.

He said that policy with regard to export of wheat to other provinces would be reviewed. He also directed the authorities concerned to increase the wheat purchase target upto 500,000 tonnes.

Abdul Aleem Khan said, "Flour mills association should discourage those who are involved in hoarding." Flour Mills Association Central Chairman Asim Raza briefed the minister andsaid, "Sufficient stock of wheat is available and there is never any shortageof wheat."