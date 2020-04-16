UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FMA Asked To Reduce Flour Price During Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:17 PM

FMA asked to reduce flour price during Ramazan

A delegation of Flour Mills Association (FMA) met Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of Flour Mills Association (FMA) met Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the minister urged the owners of flour mills to reduce the price of flour voluntarily in the holy month of Ramazan to facilitate people.

He said that reservations of flour mills association would be removed.

The senior minister said that flour mills owners should ensure the provision of sufficient flour to the market.

He said that news regarding shortage of flour create unrest among people.

He said that policy with regard to export of wheat to other provinces would be reviewed. He also directed the authorities concerned to increase the wheat purchase target upto 500,000 tonnes.

Abdul Aleem Khan said, "Flour mills association should discourage those who are involved in hoarding." Flour Mills Association Central Chairman Asim Raza briefed the minister andsaid, "Sufficient stock of wheat is available and there is never any shortageof wheat."

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Price Asim Raza Market Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

FNC Technical Affairs Committee discusses report o ..

4 minutes ago

Ethiopia moves to close Eritrean refugee camp desp ..

1 minute ago

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 90,000: AFP tal ..

1 minute ago

S. Korean Central Bank to Lend $8.1Bln to Financia ..

12 minutes ago

10 corona patients under treatment in General Hosp ..

9 minutes ago

Green Enclave Housing Scheme prices increased owin ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.