FMA KP Demands Abolition Of Taxes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FMA KP demands abolition of taxes

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Frontier Miner Association (FMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a meeting held here on Saturday has demanded abolition of taxes being imposed by industries and environmental departments.

The meeting was chaired by District President FMA, Haji Sarzameen and attended by office bearers of miner association.

They demanded to end taxes and said that survival of the industry would be difficult if these taxes were not revoked.

They said that mining industry is passing through difficult phase and imposition of these taxes would deprive livelihood from thousands of people that are associated with mining industry.

Meeting urged authorities to take notice of miners and provide them relief besides addressing their issues and problems.

APP/soa-mds/

