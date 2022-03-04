FMC officers directed to ensure payment to contractors within 7 days

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Faisalabad Metropolitan Corporation (FMC) Ali Shehzad has directed FMC officers to ensure payment to the contractors within seven days.

During a meeting with contractors at FMC Iqbal Hall on Friday, he directed the Chief Officer FMC to resolve issues of the contractors so that they could complete public welfare schemes as soon as possible. He made it clear that the contractors are part of the district administration team and no negligence would be tolerated in the timely payment of their bills.

He also asked the contractors to ensure transparency in the development work.

Chief Corporation Officer Zubair Hussain, Metropolitan Officers Infrastructure, Deputy Director Development Tahir Mehmood, Assistant Director Technical Hassan Shabbir, Assistant Metropolitan Officer Infrastructure, Superintendent Infrastructure Branch, Sub Engineers and others were also present in the meeting.