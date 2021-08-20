UrduPoint.com

FMC To Include 6 New Villages In Its Jurisdiction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Metropolitan Corporation (FMC) has decided to include six new villages in its jurisdiction to expand its service scope.

A spokesman for the FMC said on Friday that among these villages include Chak No 232-JB Risalaywala, Chak No 100-JB Kuriwala, Chak No 201-RB Chandian Talawan, Chak No 197-RB Bagewal, Chak No 8-JB Panj Gran and Chak No 217-RB Chakaira.

He said that after inclusion of these areas in the FMC jurisdiction, all civic amenities would be provided there, while property tax would also be collected on the immovable properties of the residents of the villages.

He said that the FMC administrator had also set up a sub-committee to hear suggestions and objections under the taxation programme. This committee would receive objections and suggestions in that regard which would be heard on Sept 2, 2021. However, the taxation programme would apply from the date of gazette notification.

It is expected that the taxes collected from these areas would enable the FMC to provide a large number of civic amenities there, he added.

