FMDA Notified As Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

The Punjab government has notified Fort Monroe Development Authority (FMDA) as Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority (KeSDA), expanding the Authority's domain beyond just Fort Monroe to develop mountainous areas with major focus on tourism promotion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has notified Fort Monroe Development Authority (FMDA) as Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority (KeSDA), expanding the Authority's domain beyond just Fort Monroe to develop mountainous areas with major focus on tourism promotion.

The notification followed a legislation introducing an amendment to the FMDA Act 2016 modifying it as The Fort Monroe Development Authority (Amendment) Act 2019.

Last year in May, the Punjab cabinet had accorded approval to changing the name of Fort Monroe Development Authority as Koh-e-Suleman Devlopment Authority. Now it has been notified after the legislation.

The development brought more mountainous areas of Suleman Mountain Range from Baarthi in Taunsa Sharif, district DG Khan, to Rojhan in district Rajanpur.

It is exactly the Suleman Mountain Range area in DG Khan, Punjab, says Deputy Director Engineering KeSDA Raja Mannan while talking to APP on Thursday.

Fort Monroe is the only hill station in south Punjab, located 85 kilometres away from DG Khan city. It is 6,470 feet above the sea level, just behind Murree that is located at an average altitude of 7517.1 feet. Fort Monroe is dubbed as the Murree of poor people of south Punjab.

It is not as wealthier in botanical treasures and upgraded infrastructure facilities as Murree but its bald rocky mountains with scant greenery, cold weather with occasional winter snowfall and availability of facilities like hospital, school, rest houses of different departments, a TDCP resort, parks, two beautiful lakes make it enough attractive to witness thousands of tourists' influx every year.

It does serve the purpose of picnickers who opt for a day-out fun trip, says a tourist Abid Ali Qazi from DG Khan.

A plan was also designed to instal chairlift/cable car at Fort Monroe but it could not be executed due to certain reasons. However, the Punjab government is executing many development schemes for upgraded facilities at the hill station and other tribal areas.

Notifying KeSDA was an expression of commitment from the government to upgrade infrastructure at all the scenic points of Suleman Mountain Range, said Raja who also holds the additional charge of KeSDA as deputy director town planning and estate management.

He said the KeSDA would require more staff and energized efforts to design more development projects. It would take around six-month time to get required staff and plan more development initiatives, the official said adding that currently different development plans were under execution at Fort Monroe.

Raja said that KeSDA would have its headquarter at Dera Ghazi Khan with sub offices at Baarthi, Rajanpur and Fort Monroe.

