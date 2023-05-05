(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that Pakistan's participation in the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) had nothing to do with local politics but its participation was to play a role for the peace and stability in the region

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Foreign Minister had a positive meeting with his Russian counterpart, while Pakistan's stance on Kashmir was appreciated by all Hurriyat leadership.

To a query regarding the outcomes of negotiations with Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he responded that both parties have a consensus on the simultaneous elections in the country.

"Unfortunately, The deadlock remains on the election date, adding that the government was open to reconvene for father discussion." The coalition government wanted to dissolve assemblies after the budget, as a responsibility to craft a budget with the alignment of the IMF conditions could not be solely upon the caretaker government.

SAPM lashes out Imran khan that PTI's government came in an undemocratic way and owed to RTS system, similarly, the government was run by its handlers.