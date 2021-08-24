UrduPoint.com

FMs Of Pakistan, Australia Discuss Current Afghan Situation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 02:18 PM

FMs of Pakistan, Australia discuss current Afghan situation

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Australia on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Australia on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan.

In a call received from the Australian FM Marise Payne, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared Pakistan's perspective on the inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

Qureshi stressed that it was essential for the world community to support the people of Afghanistan to address humanitarian situation and help for the economic sustenance.

He highlighted Pakistan's efforts to facilitate evacuation of the diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, he said Pakistan highly valued its relationship with Australia, having several strands of collaboration including political, economic and cultural.

Expressing satisfaction at the current level of engagement, the two foreign ministers agreed on enhancing high-level interactions between the two countries.

The Australian foreign minister appreciated the government of Pakistan for its support and facilitation extended to the countries in evacuation from Afghanistan.

