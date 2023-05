FMs of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan discuss terrorism, trade

Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan on Saturday held discussions covering areas of political engagement, counter-terrorism, trade and connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan on Saturday held discussions covering areas of political engagement, counter-terrorism, trade and connectivity.

Pakistan hosted the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers dialogue here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi held productive discussions on matters of mutual concern.

According to Foreign Office, "Pakistan looks forward to advancing our common agenda for regional cooperation under trilateral framework."