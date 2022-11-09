FMs of Pakistan, France agree cooperation against climate change

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his French counterpart Catherine Colona have expressed desire to collaborate on addressing the challenges of climate change, the Foreign Office said Wednesday.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of Conference of Parties (COP27) summit in the Egypt's resort city, the two foreign ministers agreed to strengthen ties between Pakistan and France in diverse fields, the FO said in a statement issued here.

FM Bilawal lauded the efforts of French President Emanuel Macron as part of global campaign to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He thanked the government of France for extending relief assistance to the flood victims of Pakistan.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was present in the meeting.