UrduPoint.com

FMs Of Pakistan, France Agree Cooperation Against Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 12:30 PM

FMs of Pakistan, France agree cooperation against climate change

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his French counterpart Catherine Colona have expressed desire to collaborate on addressing the challenges of climate change, the Foreign Office said Wednesday.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of Conference of Parties (COP27) summit in the Egypt's resort city, the two foreign ministers agreed to strengthen ties between Pakistan and France in diverse fields, the FO said in a statement issued here.

FM Bilawal lauded the efforts of French President Emanuel Macron as part of global campaign to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He thanked the government of France for extending relief assistance to the flood victims of Pakistan.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Foreign Office Hina Rabbani Khar Flood Egypt France Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

31 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.