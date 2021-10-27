FMs of Pakistan, Iran discuss bilateral, regional issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Dr. Amir Abdullahian Tuesday over a working luncheon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran and had extensive discussions on matters of mutual interest.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and other senior officials accompanied the Foreign Minister.

Recalling Pakistan's initiative to evolve regional approach on Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister remarked that his visit of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Iran led to the first meeting of the Neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, which was held virtually on 8 September 2021.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted importance of close coordination between the two countries, adding that joint efforts would achieve shared objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Sharing his perspective on Afghanistan following his visit to Kabul on 21 October 2021, the Foreign Minister highlighted the urgent need to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to stabilise economic situation.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to extend support to Afghan brethren by facilitating trade and movement across border.

In the bilateral context, the Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan's commitment to enhance bilateral relations in all areas, adding that Pakistan considered Iran a close neighbour and important country.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated Iran's steadfast support on Kashmir issue, specially at the highest level.

Dr. Amir Abdullahian thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for accepting the invitation to participate in the second meeting of the Neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, to be held on 27 October 2021 and reaffirmed importance of close coordination on Afghanistan.

He expressed hope for the success of joint efforts to help Afghanistan on its path to peace and prosperity. He reiterated Iran's full commitment to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.

During his visit to Tehran, Foreign Minister Qureshi will interact with Iran's leadership. He will also meet his counterparts from Central Asian Republics participating in the meeting.