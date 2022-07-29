FMs of Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral ties

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday held a meeting with Tileuberdi Mukhtar, Deputy Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of Council of Foreign Minister of SCO in Tashkent, Uzbekistan to discuss bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two ministers expressed satisfaction at the close and fraternal relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the regional situation.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to enhance constructive and wide-ranging engagement with Central Asia as part of its "Vision Central Asia" Policy.

He reiterated Pakistan's resolve to advance cooperation with Kazakhstan in diverse fields, including in the trade and investment, energy, connectivity, security and cultural domains.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored the importance of unlocking the immense potential to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

He also underlined Pakistan's desire to act as a regional trade hub by providing the shortest and most economical transit route to its seaports to landlocked Central Asian Republics.