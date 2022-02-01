FMs of Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss ways to diversify bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev and reviewed growing bilateral ties.

The two foreign ministers also discussed t he ways and means to enhance and diversify cooperation in political, trade, investment, education, and cultural fields.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the importance of high-level contacts, regular parliamentary exchanges, and revitalizing bilateral institutional mechanisms.

He underlined the importance of direct flights and the facilitation of people-to-people contacts.

Both sides agreed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in a befitting manner.

They expressed satisfaction on close collaboration at regional and international fora, including the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Economic Cooperation Organization and agreed to remain in contact to further strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.