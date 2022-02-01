UrduPoint.com

FMs Of Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Ways To Diversify Bilateral Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 07:56 PM

FMs of Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss ways to diversify bilateral cooperation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev and reviewed growing bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev and reviewed growing bilateral ties.

The two foreign ministers also discussed t he ways and means to enhance and diversify cooperation in political, trade, investment, education, and cultural fields.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the importance of high-level contacts, regular parliamentary exchanges, and revitalizing bilateral institutional mechanisms.

He underlined the importance of direct flights and the facilitation of people-to-people contacts.

Both sides agreed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in a befitting manner.

They expressed satisfaction on close collaboration at regional and international fora, including the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Economic Cooperation Organization and agreed to remain in contact to further strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

Afghan Commercial Attache calls on VP Pak-Afghan J ..

Afghan Commercial Attache calls on VP Pak-Afghan JCC&I

3 minutes ago
 Five dead in Niger gold mine collapse

Five dead in Niger gold mine collapse

3 minutes ago
 Junior National Tennis Championship Finals on Wedn ..

Junior National Tennis Championship Finals on Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Hungary, Russia Adopt Joint Plans for Cooperation ..

Hungary, Russia Adopt Joint Plans for Cooperation in Various Sectors - Foreign M ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Rights Office Concerned About Disappearance of ..

UN Rights Office Concerned About Disappearance of 6 in Kabul After Women's Right ..

3 minutes ago
 Haiti floods kill at least three

Haiti floods kill at least three

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>