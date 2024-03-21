Open Menu

FMs Of Pakistan, Turkiye Agree To Enhance Trade, Investment

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 11:39 PM

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of Nuclear Energy Summit 2024 in Brussels on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of Nuclear Energy Summit 2024 in Brussels on Thursday.

?The ministers reviewed Pakistan-Turkiye ties and noted with satisfaction the upward trajectory in bilateral relations in all domains.

They reaffirmed commitment to further enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The two ministers also agreed to further enhance defence and strategic cooperation and to enhance cooperation in all peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

Foreign Minister Dar reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to share experience and expertise in nuclear energy and applications.

