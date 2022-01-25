FMs of Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss bilateral, regional issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and exchanged views on bilateral relations and important regional and international issues.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed on increasing trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

The two ministers agreed to make the economic framework more effective and decided to have an early meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries.

Qureshi said promotion of regional contacts for achieving economic targets was among our priorities.

He emphasized on enhancing air, rail and land links between the two countries, adding increasing people to people contacts for a stable bilateral relationship was of paramount importance for Pakistan.

They reviewed the progress on the implementation of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated his counterpart on Turkmenistan's chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and for holding of the 15th summit of ECO.

They expressed resolve to continue efforts to bring Afghanistan out of economic crisis and for providing the country humanitarian assistance.

They concurred to expand bilateral cooperation on regional and international forums and agreed to deepen bilateral ties in different sectors.