FMs of Pakistan, Uzbekistan discuss Afghanistan situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov on Wednesday in Tehran on the margins of second Ministerial meeting of Neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers had in-depth discussion on the situation in Afghanistan. Highlighting that Afghanistan was witnessing economic challenges, Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed upon the need for the international community to provide humanitarian assistance on urgent basis.

It was also underscored that close coordination among the neighbouring countries would help achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov concurred with Foreign Minister Qureshi on the importance of continued engagement with Afghanistan to achieve stability and avert economic collapse.

He expressed readiness to pursue shared objectives of peace and stability in Afghanistan.