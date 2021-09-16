UrduPoint.com

FMs Of Russia, China. Pakistan, Iran Discuss Afghanistan, Regional Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 09:38 PM

The Foreign Ministers of Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran on Thursday exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and peace and security situation in the region

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Ministers of Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran on Thursday exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and peace and security situation in the region.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, China's Wang Yi, Pakistan's Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Iran's Hussain Amir Abdollahian were meeting at the sidelines of the heads of state summit meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The participants of the meeting expressed determination for promoting peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

The ministers emphasized on national reconciliation and called for inclusive government in Afghanistan so that it should take care of the interests of all ethnic and political forces.

During the meeting, they emphasized for collective efforts for countering threats to Afghanistan especially the danger of spread of terrorism and drugs trafficking.

The minister expressed concern on the precarious humanitarian, social and economic situation in Afghanistan and on the threat of influx of refugees to the neighboring countries.

They called for return of peaceful life and revival of economy in Afghanistan.

