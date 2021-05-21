FM’s remarks “Israel is losing media war” goes viral on social media

(@fidahassanain)

An Israeli journalist termed Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remarks in an interview to CNN as ‘anti-Semitic’ and shared it among the local people.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21sth, 2021) A video clip of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in which he claimed that Israel was losing out media war despite their “connections”.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that they [Israeli people]are very influential.

“They [Israeli] are very influential media despite their connection. They are losing the media,” said Shah Mahmood Qureshi during an interview on CNN.

To a question, he said: “ Deep pockets. They are very influential people. They control media,”.

The clip has gone viral and Israeli journalists are also sharing it and making comment on his remarks during the live interview on CNN.

In a separate meeting, the Foreign Minister welcomed the ceasefire announcement and urged the need to move forward for permanent resolution of Palestinian issue.

Speaking at the Ministerial Meeting presided over by the President of UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir in New York; he said if the issue keeps simmering, the violence will resurface.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Muslim Ummah should demonstrate unity and leadership role on the Palestinian issue as people’s sentiments demand from us.

He said we have to find permanent solution and this requires us to forge unity among ourselves and that people want.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the ceasefire announcement by the Israel is the result of diplomatic efforts initiated by the Muslim Ummah.

Earlier, in a tweet, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire.

He said this is the power of collective, unified action and this is the effort of every person and every nation together for a just cause.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan al Saud in New York.

The Foreign Minister said joint declaration issued after the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan reflects identical stance of both countries on Palestinian issue.

He reiterated that Pakistan fully supports the Palestinians' right to self-determination and also demands that the UN and OIC resolutions must be implemented.