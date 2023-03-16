FMU announces MBBS third professional results

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Faisalabad announced the results of MBBS, third professional annual examination-2022, here on Thursday.

According to the a notification, a total 328 students appeared in the exams and 257 passed while 71 were declared fail.

Muskan Ismail got the first position by securing 831/1000 marks while Abia Tahir stoodsecond with 816/1000 marks. Ihtasham Ali and Ume Farwa remained third bygetting 809/1000 marks.