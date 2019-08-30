UrduPoint.com
FMU, BISE Observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:05 PM

Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour here Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch raised the flags of Pakistan and Indian Occupied Kashmir. Faculty members, teachers, staff and large number of students were present on the occasion. Later, a walk was held from Faisalabad Medical University to Allied Hospital.

Addressing the participants, VC urged the international community and UN to take notice of the Indian atrocities and violations of human rights in Indian held Kashmir.

He said that Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethren and they would not be left alone on this difficult time.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad also held Kashmir solidarity rally. Chairperson Dr Tayyba Shaheen led the walk. Mrs Tasleem Zahoor Principal Gulshan Colony College for Women, Muzamal Ahmed Khan Principal Commerce College Jhang Road, Controller Examination BISE Shehnaz Alvi, PRO Taimoor Suhail Khan and BISE staff also paraticipated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and posters inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmir. They also chanted slogans against Indian atrocities.

