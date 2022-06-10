FMU constitutes committee for 15th convocation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has constituted a supervisory and coordination committee for its 15th convocation.

The following faculty will be members of the committee.

Prof Dr Hina Ayesha, Chairperson, Dr Akmal Rashid, Prof Dr Muhammad Sajid, Prof Dr Aamir Shoukat, Prof Dr Muhammad Faisal Lodhi, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, Prof Dr Muhammad Hanif Nagra and Dr Tahir Ismail.

The committee will be responsible for making arrangements to hold convocation in a befitting manner.