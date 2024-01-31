FMU Declares MBBS 2nd Professional Annual Result-2023
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has declared the result of MBBS second professional annual examination-2023.
According to the result notification, a total of 313 candidates appeared in the exam, and 284 were declared pass. As many as 29 failed the examination. The pass percentage of the result was recorded 90.
73
A student Musafira, daughter of Akbar Nawaz, Roll No 232006, secured 530/600 marks and stood first in the exam. Muhammad Zainul Abideen, son of Muhammad Abid Bashir, Roll No 232002, got 526/600 marks and stood second, while Tayyaba Rasheed, daughter of Abdul Rasheed, Roll No 232255, remained third with 516/600 marks in the exam.
According to the university sources here on Wednesday, the re-checking applications would be received by the candidates by February 6.
