Open Menu

FMU Declares MBBS 2nd Professional Annual Result-2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM

FMU declares MBBS 2nd professional annual result-2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has declared the result of MBBS second professional annual examination-2023.

According to the result notification, a total of 313 candidates appeared in the exam, and 284 were declared pass. As many as 29 failed the examination. The pass percentage of the result was recorded 90.

73

A student Musafira, daughter of Akbar Nawaz, Roll No 232006, secured 530/600 marks and stood first in the exam. Muhammad Zainul Abideen, son of Muhammad Abid Bashir, Roll No 232002, got 526/600 marks and stood second, while Tayyaba Rasheed, daughter of Abdul Rasheed, Roll No 232255, remained third with 516/600 marks in the exam.

According to the university sources here on Wednesday, the re-checking applications would be received by the candidates by February 6.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Student February

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

4 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

15 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

15 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

15 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

15 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

15 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

15 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

15 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan