FMU declares MBBS 2nd professional annual result-2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has declared the result of MBBS second professional annual examination-2023.

According to the result notification, a total of 313 candidates appeared in the exam, and 284 were declared pass. As many as 29 failed the examination. The pass percentage of the result was recorded 90.

A student Musafira, daughter of Akbar Nawaz, Roll No 232006, secured 530/600 marks and stood first in the exam. Muhammad Zainul Abideen, son of Muhammad Abid Bashir, Roll No 232002, got 526/600 marks and stood second, while Tayyaba Rasheed, daughter of Abdul Rasheed, Roll No 232255, remained third with 516/600 marks in the exam.

According to the university sources here on Wednesday, the re-checking applications would be received by the candidates by February 6.