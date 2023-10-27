Open Menu

FMU Invites Applications For Admission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

FMU invites applications for admission

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has invited applications for admission to various degree programmes in session 2023-24.

A spokesman said here on Friday that the eligible candidates could submit their applications on prescribed forms up to Nov 22, 2023. The applications forms were available at the Registrar Branch FMU whereas the same could also be downloaded from university website www.pmc.edu.

pk and from its official facebook page.

The FSc/HSSC (Pre-medical) / A-level passed candidates who had 60% or above marks were eligible to apply for BS in Vision Sciences, BS in Medical Laboratory Technology, BS in Radiography & Imaging Technology, BS in Clinical Psychology, BS in Theatre Technology and BS in Renal Dialysis. More information in this regard could be obtained from university website, facebook page also through email address registrar.fmuf@gmail.com, he added.

