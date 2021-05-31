FMU invites applications for admission to CHPE

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has invited applications for a short course, Certificate in Health Professions education (CHPE).

A spokesman for the FMU said on Monday that duration of the course was 6 months and all professionals, who were involved in teaching profession, could seek admission to the CHPE.

He said that fee of the course would be Rs 40,000 and applications for it would be received till June 14, 2021 at the office of Health Professions Education & Research Department (HPE&RD), Allied Hospital Faisalabad.