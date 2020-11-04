FMU issues schedule for 1st professionals MBBS, BDS

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad (FMU) has released admission forms submission schedule for conducting the first professional MBBS and BDS here Wednesday.

According to the schedule issued by controller of examination Dr Ghulam Mahboob Subhani, admission forms for MBBS with single fee will be accepted till November 11 and with double fee till December 7.

The forms for professional BDS with single fee will be November 30 and with double fee till December 9.

The exams of the professional MBBS will commence from December 14 and BDS fromDecember 16.