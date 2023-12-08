FMU VC for ensuring best medical facilities to patients

A daily performance review meeting of Allied Hospital was held with Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Prof Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry in the chair here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A daily performance review meeting of Allied Hospital was held with Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Prof Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry in the chair here on Friday.

The Medical Superintendents of all the three teaching hospitals, Senior Registrars of medicine, surgery, gynecology (maternal and child) departments and Paed emergency and others participated in the meeting.

During the meeting different matters pertaining to the patients’ treatment, operational management and problems were discussed.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Mian Faheem Yusuf in his briefing said that 1,895 patients were provided with a checkup facility in OPD (Outpatient Department) on Thursday.

As many as 580 patients including 145 in surgical, 345 medical and 57 Paed emergencies and 38 gynecology patients were checked in the hospital while 5 dengue patients were under treatment.

A total of 114 patients were admitted in different wards, out of which 80 patients were shifted to the emergency department and 34 patients were transferred from the outpatient department.

Out of the 114 patients, 94 were admitted on the health card, he said, adding that now all patients will be admitted in hospital on health cards in coming days.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry said that the concerned officers should visit their wards at night and ensure provision of all possible facilities to the patients.

Due to revamping in the hospital, if necessary, the stable patients could be shifted to Faisalabad Teaching Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad, he said.