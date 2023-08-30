FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

A delegation of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) called on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) called on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Wednesday.

The delegation consisted Dr Carsten Klein (Regional Director, FNF South Asia), Ms. Birgit Lamm (Head of Country Office, FNF Pakistan), and Ms. Rebea Firdous (Communication Officer, FNF Pakistan Office) engaged in a comprehensive dialogue with the chairman Senate.

The topics of discussion spanned a range of crucial areas, most notably renewable energy initiatives, fostering women's entrepreneurship, and fortifying the Pak-German trade relationship within the ambit of the GSP+ framework.

Of particular note was the foundation's unwavering commitment to nurturing a business-friendly landscape in Pakistan. This commitment was further underlined by an insightful exploration of challenges faced by businesses and entrepreneurs, with a focus on proactive solutions.

In addition, FNF shared valuable insights from their ongoing study titled "Energy Security and Transition to Renewable Energies in South Asia," illuminating pathways toward sustainable energy practices.

The foundation also shed light on their collaborative efforts in empowering women entrepreneurs, a pivotal aspect of economic progress, in close collaboration with chambers of commerce in both Pakistan and Germany.

A poignant moment arose during the interaction as the visiting delegation presented a symbolic fragment of the Berlin Wall, evoking historical memories and embodying the spirit of unity.

In response, Sadiq Sanjrani exhibited profound appreciation for this gesture of remembrance.

Recognizing the historical value and symbolic significance of the artifact, he directed its placement within the Senate Museum.

Senators Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Nasebullah Bazai, Palwasha Muhammadzai Khan, Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan and DG Coordination Senate Mir Shai Mazar Baloch further were present in the meeting.

They enriched the discourse with their perspectives and insights.

The chairman Senate expressed gratitude for FNF's earnest efforts in bolstering the ties between Germany and Pakistan. He lauded the foundation's role in advancing democratic values and sustainable development, underscoring its indispensable contribution to the progress of both nations.