UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNF Holds Discussion On Socio-economic, Political Challenges During Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

FNF holds discussion on socio-economic, political challenges during pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF), a German foundation working for politics, environment, individual freedom and liberalism on Wednesday organized discussion on socio-economic and political challenges during Covid-19 and a way out to restart social and political engagements.

The discussion titled as `Restart Pakistan after COVID-19' was attended by people belonging to different walks of life including politicians, businessmen, human right activities and media persons.

In her welcome address, Birgit Lamm, country head of FNF Pakistan apprised the participants that aim of the gathering was to discuss socio-economic and political challenges during the coronavirus pandemic and a way forward to restart social and political engagements after coming out of this crisis.

Covid-19 has badly impacted people across the globe and there is a dire need of holding discussion for revival of socio-economic activities across the globe, said Birgit.

She said the impact of coronavirus had made majority of the people vulnerable to different health and economic problems by affecting their livelihood.

Its time for people from all the segments of life to ponder over as to how life is returned to normalcy, how to deal with economy, how to handle our youth.

FNF Country Head also appreciated Universal Health Insurance Scheme started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide free health care to whole population of the province and said it will provide a great relief to pandemic stricken people.

President Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders & Industries, Muhammad Adnan Jalil said corona infection totally changed business procedures, diverting the focus on e-business.

He said those who forthwith got the idea and promptly changed business handling to online service delivery gained from the crisis.

Adnan suggested businessmen to focus on digital economy for survival in post Covid-19 scenario. If we did not opt for changes and continued with the prevailing old system, it will be difficult to continue business and survive, he opined.

Adnan said e-commerce is not common in SMEs in Pakistan and they needed to be educated on its importance and imparting of skill.

Adnan also suggested for reducing the internet fees so that every one in the country could afford to get service and avail the benefits of digital economy.

Senator Walid Iqbal said Pakistan's response to Covid-19 was lauded internationally. We handled the pandemic effectively, protecting the nation from economic impacts besides strengthening country's health system to cope with crisis.

He said during the pandemic, Pakistan also developed ventilators besides enhancing the capacity of health institutions.

He said our country has very effective vaccination delivery system in shape of polio workers who should be engaged in administration of corona vaccine to people.

The discussion was also addressed by Imran Takker, a child rights activist, who stressed the need for measures to protect children from the impact of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Business German Chamber Post Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

1 hour ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

1 hour ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

1 hour ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

1 hour ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.