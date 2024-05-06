Open Menu

FO Advisor Hears Peoples’ Complaints Against Departments

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

FO Advisor hears peoples’ complaints against departments

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman, Multan, Mahmood Javed Bhatti on Monday heard complaints of the people at an open court held at DC office in Vehari under FO’s ‘Justice at Door Step’ program and issued orders to the federal departments to address their grievances.

Earlier, the Advisor also chaired an awareness seminar at a private college in the city and held an interactive session with the students wherein he answered various questions from youth on working of the FO and how the justice is delivered to the complainants at their doorstep in 60 days only.

Speaking at the seminar, Mahmood Javed Bhatti said, the procedure to file complaint against any federal government department was easy adding that people can write their grievances on a plain paper or can also avail modern information communication facility like sending SMS to 1055, email, or social media platforms like whatsapp and instagram.

Bhatti apprised students of the objectives and performance of the Federal Ombudsman office and added that seventeen (17) regional officers were working across the country to provide justice to the people at their doorstep.

APP/hbh/ifi

