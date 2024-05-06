FO Advisor Hears Peoples’ Complaints Against Departments
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman, Multan, Mahmood Javed Bhatti on Monday heard complaints of the people at an open court held at DC office in Vehari under FO’s ‘Justice at Door Step’ program and issued orders to the federal departments to address their grievances.
Earlier, the Advisor also chaired an awareness seminar at a private college in the city and held an interactive session with the students wherein he answered various questions from youth on working of the FO and how the justice is delivered to the complainants at their doorstep in 60 days only.
Speaking at the seminar, Mahmood Javed Bhatti said, the procedure to file complaint against any federal government department was easy adding that people can write their grievances on a plain paper or can also avail modern information communication facility like sending SMS to 1055, email, or social media platforms like whatsapp and instagram.
Bhatti apprised students of the objectives and performance of the Federal Ombudsman office and added that seventeen (17) regional officers were working across the country to provide justice to the people at their doorstep.
APP/hbh/ifi
Recent Stories
PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal
CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case
Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distt admin implements smart traffic plan at Bosan road9 seconds ago
-
Man arrested for killing friend12 seconds ago
-
PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal5 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 82 connections on gas theft20 minutes ago
-
Two held with contraband20 minutes ago
-
Mother's Day: WCCI organizes evening with Bushra Ansari30 minutes ago
-
CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case34 minutes ago
-
IPL seeks power supplier license to supply 4.53 MW to ITPL, IFPL40 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parvez Elahi41 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses collective efforts to uplift underprivileged class50 minutes ago
-
Work of street lights installation on roads underway:1 hour ago
-
Child protection training of merge districts' staff completed2 hours ago