FO Briefs P5 Envoys On Indian Propaganda Against Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:34 PM

Acting Foreign Secretary Moazzam Ahmad Khan Thursday briefed resident ambassadors of the P-5 missions here about the recent intensified Indian propaganda against Pakistan alleging the planning of terrorists to infiltrate India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Acting Foreign Secretary Moazzam Ahmad Khan Thursday briefed resident ambassadors of the P-5 missions here about the recent intensified Indian propaganda against Pakistan alleging the planning of terrorists to infiltrate India.

Referring to the intensified and concerted Indian campaign against Pakistan, especially in the last few days, the acting foreign secretary stressed upon the aggressive belligerent statements emanating from India, especially the Indian military, including baseless unsubstantiated allegations of 'terrorist camps'.

He said the senior Indian military commanders had been giving provocative statements about presence of so-called 'terrorists planning to infiltrate India' and activation of 'terrorist camps' in Mansehra, Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Similar venomous rhetoric against Pakistan continued on Indian media, he added.

"These Indian statements signify their desperate attempts to divert attention of the international community from the humanitarian nightmare in the IOJ&K where Indian atrocities, including curfew and communications blockade, continue for more than 50 days," he said.

Indian statements only vitiated an already tense environment and were a threat to regional peace and stability, he remarked.

The acting foreign secretary said Pakistan did not wish confrontation but would give a befitting response in case of any misadventure or false flag activity.

"Pakistan strongly rejects these baseless, unfounded allegations which are being used to build the ground to preemptively justify any Indian misadventure/ false flag operation by Indian armed forces along the LoC (Line of Control) or elsewhere," he said.

He called upon the P5 countries to ask India to corroborate its fallacious claims about the presence of these so�called 'terrorist camps'.

He said Pakistan was ready to provide full cooperation to delegates from P5 countries or diplomats from any other country who wished to visit any of the alleged locations to see for themselves that such Indian allegations were totally baseless and a mere rhetoric, to mislead both the international community, as well as Indian domestic audience.

