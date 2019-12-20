(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office on Friday said Pakistan did not participate in the Kuala Lumpur Summit as time and efforts were needed to address the concerns of major Muslim countries regarding possible division in the Ummah.

In response to questions from the media, the FO Spokesperson, in a statement, stated that Pakistan would continue to work for the unity and solidarity of the Ummah, which was indispensable for effectively addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim world.