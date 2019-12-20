UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FO Clarifies On Pakistan's Pull-out Of Kuala Lumpur Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

FO clarifies on Pakistan's pull-out of Kuala Lumpur Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office on Friday said Pakistan did not participate in the Kuala Lumpur Summit as time and efforts were needed to address the concerns of major Muslim countries regarding possible division in the Ummah.

In response to questions from the media, the FO Spokesperson, in a statement, stated that Pakistan would continue to work for the unity and solidarity of the Ummah, which was indispensable for effectively addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Foreign Office Kuala Lumpur Muslim Media From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

17 minutes ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

20 minutes ago

UN Security Council Rejects Troika's Resolution on ..

20 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom Neft Expects to Report 3.3% Incre ..

20 minutes ago

UEFA Fines Turkish Football Federation After Milit ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.