FO commitment for speedy provision of justice increases public trust:Mushtaq Awan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The commitment of Federal Ombudsman Sargodha region to provide justice to the public has significantly increased trust in the Federal Ombudsman institution stated by the Regional In-charge federal Obdusman Sargodha region while taking to media.

He stated that the institution was tirelessly striving to deliver affordable and prompt justice,earning the status of a people's court where individuals from all walks of life can approach without fear for resolution of their issues.

Mushtaq Awan said that there was a growing number of complaints from citizens against federal departments and other institutions,indicating rising public confidence in the Federal Ombudsman.

Most complaints received pertaining to incorrect readings and excessive bills from WAPDA, as well as issues with NADRA, the Benazir Income Support Program, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Postal Life Insurance,CPEC, Pakistan Railways,Sui Gas, the Postal Department, the Controller Military Pensions, Cantonment Boards, the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution, and the Passport Office.

Retired army personnel also seek assistance from the Federal Ombudsman for their pension issues,he added.

The regional In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha office said that under Article-17 of the Federal Ombudsman’s jurisdiction,surprise inspections of various departments are conducted to ensure timely resolution of public issues that may suffer from negligence and delays.

He emphasized that once a decision was made in any case,its implementation was ensured without compromise.

Mushtaq Ahmed Awan said that the Primary priority of the Federal Ombudsman institution was to promptly address complainants' grievances within the bounds of the law, with zero tolerance for negligence. Additionally, under Article-33,complaints for resolving informal issues and disputes are handled efficiently.

He said that for the swift resolution of all such complaints, there was no need for a lawyer or court fees, complainants can write their complaint on plain paper and submit it with necessary documents to the Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Division’s regional office during office hours, send it by mail, or register it online through the Federal Ombudsman’s website.

He also told that he will attend a Radio program in Mianwali on Thursday and listen the public complaints live on Radio and after that he will conduct an open Court in the premises of provincial ombudsman Mianwali.