FO condoles death of former French president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office on Friday sent message of condolence to the government of France on the death of former French President Jacques Chirac.

"The government and people of Pakistan are saddened to learn about the demise of Mr Jacques Chirac, former president of the French Republic who was a sagacious leader and a great statesman," the Foreign Office said, citing the condolence message.

The Foreign Office said former President Jacques Chirac played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and France.

"His services for the French nation, European Union and for the international community will be remembered for long," it said.