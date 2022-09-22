FO condoles demise of former Foreign Secretary Dr Humayun Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office on Thursday expressed its deep grief at the passing away of former Foreign Secretary Dr Humayun Khan.

"We offer our most profound condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul," a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

"Dr Khan was a stellar diplomat with an illustrious career.

He served as Pakistan's Foreign Secretary from 1988 to 1989. The distinguished services rendered by him for his country will always be remembered with pride. His demise is indeed a great loss for our fraternity," it added.

"Namaz-e-Janaza for the deceased was held in Islamabad today. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was represented by Acting Foreign Secretary Raza Bashir Tarar and other officers of the ministry," the statement concluded.