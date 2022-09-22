UrduPoint.com

FO Condoles Demise Of Former Foreign Secretary Dr Humayun Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 09:54 PM

FO condoles demise of former Foreign Secretary Dr Humayun Khan

The Foreign Office on Thursday expressed its deep grief at the passing away of former Foreign Secretary Dr Humayun Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office on Thursday expressed its deep grief at the passing away of former Foreign Secretary Dr Humayun Khan.

"We offer our most profound condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul," a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

"Dr Khan was a stellar diplomat with an illustrious career.

He served as Pakistan's Foreign Secretary from 1988 to 1989. The distinguished services rendered by him for his country will always be remembered with pride. His demise is indeed a great loss for our fraternity," it added.

"Namaz-e-Janaza for the deceased was held in Islamabad today. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was represented by Acting Foreign Secretary Raza Bashir Tarar and other officers of the ministry," the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Foreign Office Family From

Recent Stories

President of Partially-Recognized Kosovar Republic ..

President of Partially-Recognized Kosovar Republic Calls NATO Membership a Prior ..

17 minutes ago
 French police bust Channel people-smuggling ring

French police bust Channel people-smuggling ring

17 minutes ago
 Sindh govt forms survey committees to assess flood ..

Sindh govt forms survey committees to assess flood damages

17 minutes ago
 Biden Says Expects to Discuss Situation in South C ..

Biden Says Expects to Discuss Situation in South China Sea With Philippine Presi ..

17 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General, China's Foreign Minister M ..

NATO Secretary General, China's Foreign Minister Meet at UNGA

17 minutes ago
 Supreme Court advises PTI MNAs to return to parlia ..

Supreme Court advises PTI MNAs to return to parliament

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.