UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FO Condoles Over Death Of 7 Canadian Pakistanis In House Fire

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 02:20 PM

FO condoles over death of 7 Canadian Pakistanis in house fire

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Saturday condoled over the death of seven Canadian Pakistanis in Alberta, caused by a house fire, what according to preliminary investigation was not criminal in nature.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death, due to house fire, of seven Canadian Pakistanis including four children in Alberta, Canada. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this tragic incident.

We also pray for quick and full recovery of the injured," the spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Pakistan's Consulate General in Vancouver was in contact with the relevant Canadian authorities to ascertain the facts, and with the bereaved family to offer all possible assistance.

"As per the relevant Canadian authorities, the cause of the fire is still unknown, however preliminary investigations indicate that it's not criminal in nature," the spokesperson added.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Fire Foreign Office Canada Vancouver Criminals Family All

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri Inaugurates German-Emirati Institu ..

10 minutes ago

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15-ye ..

34 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders Punjab govt to conduct free burial i ..

46 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari’s health gradually improves

53 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid names new chairmen of Al Nasr ..

55 minutes ago

FO expresses sorrow over death of seven Canadian-P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.